Apple Pay now accepted at all Costcos in the US

Attention, Costco shoppers: You can now use Apple Pay at your local warehouse's checkout counter.

The mobile wallet is now accepted for in-store purchases at all 750 Costcos in the US, Apple said Monday. Costco is also adding the contactless payment terminals to its gas stations, but they haven't been activated yet, Costco said Monday.

While many shoppers will likely enjoy that news, the expansion of Apple Pay's footprint to the big-box retailer's bulk shoppers is also good news for Apple. As iPhone growth slows down, Apple sees its services business as its next big growth area.

Apple's services business has been "growing dramatically," CEO Tim Cook said during the company's earnings conference call in May. Revenue from things like the App Store, Apple Music and Apple Pay topped $9 billion for the first time, up more than $2 billion from the previous year.

Apple Pay works in 24 markets worldwide with over 4,900 bank partners, and Apple plans to add Germany later this year. It also said that in the US, eBay is beginning to enable its sellers to accept Apple Pay, and CVS Pharmacy and 7-Eleven will roll out Apple Pay nationwide this fall.

