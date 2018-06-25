Apple News adds dedicated 2018 US Midterm Elections section

Apple

Apple announced a 2018 Midterm Elections section in its News app on Monday, promising US readers curated content through November.

The new section can be accessed from a banner at the top of the For You tab, or through Top Stories and the Spotlight tab.

It will offer coverage from Fox News, Vox and other selected outlets, along with exclusives like The Washington Post's Election Now dashboard, a weekly briefing from Axios, and Politico's Races to Watch.

"Today more than ever people want information from reliable sources, especially when it comes to making voting decisions," Lauren Kern, Apple News' editor-in-chief, wrote on its site.

"An election is not just a contest; it should raise conversations and spark national discourse. By presenting quality news from trustworthy sources and curating a diverse range of opinions, Apple News aims to be a responsible steward of those conversations and help readers understand the candidates and the issues."

The Apple News app launched in 2015 and is only available the US, the UK and Australia.

Earlier this month, Apple announced that it's adding a new browse tab and sidebar to the app and recent leak suggested that its coming to Mac with OS 10.14.

As the 2018 midterm elections approach, Twitter is working to avoid fake news by adding specific labels to the verified accounts of candidates and Facebook has promised to fact-check photos and videos for the first time.