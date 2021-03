Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple is letting you mass-transfer photos and video stored on iCloud to Google Photos, it revealed in a support document earlier this week. You can find the service on Apple's privacy site under "Transfer a copy of your data," as previously reported by MacRumors.

You'll need to have two-factor authentication set up on your Apple ID and make sure your Google account has enough storage available.

This story will be updated shortly.