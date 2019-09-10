Apple Event

Apple always whips up a creative video for Apple Events, and Tuesday's was no exception. The one-and-a-half minute video takes viewers on a cartoony, Sesame Street-style trip through Apple history.

Give that designer a raise, someone worked hard to take such iconic Apple products as the first-ever Mac, the blueberry and other colored iMacs, iPods, iPhones and Apple watches, and turn them into simple, colorful graphics that are still somehow recognizable.

Some viewers seemed to enjoy it. "Not the most hardcore Apple fanboy but this opening animation showing the iconized history of their products is great," wrote one Twitter user.

Not the most hardcore Apple fanboy but this opening animation showing the iconized history of their products is great pic.twitter.com/ggx7bagoOL — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 10, 2019

very strong opening video showing apple history. love it — Joshua Timothy (@joshywoshybears) September 10, 2019

This is probably one of Apple’s best opening videos that I’ve ever seen #AppleEvent — Brock Delebreau 🏳️‍🌈 (@brockdelebreau) September 10, 2019

I love Apples opening videos — 🖤🧸 (@BryantDigital) September 10, 2019

Of course, you can't please everybody. "This opening video for the Apple event is annoying and stupid," wrote another.

This opening video for the Apple event is annoying and stupid. — Aaron Hall (@GoodThings2Life) September 10, 2019

Follow the rest of the event with our live coverage.