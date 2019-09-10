Apple always whips up a creative video for Apple Events, and Tuesday's was no exception. The one-and-a-half minute video takes viewers on a cartoony, Sesame Street-style trip through Apple history.
Give that designer a raise, someone worked hard to take such iconic Apple products as the first-ever Mac, the blueberry and other colored iMacs, iPods, iPhones and Apple watches, and turn them into simple, colorful graphics that are still somehow recognizable.
Some viewers seemed to enjoy it. "Not the most hardcore Apple fanboy but this opening animation showing the iconized history of their products is great," wrote one Twitter user.
Of course, you can't please everybody. "This opening video for the Apple event is annoying and stupid," wrote another.
