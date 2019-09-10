CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple iPhone event opening video zooms through classic products

Trip down memory lane with graphic representations of iconic products.

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Apple always whips up a creative video for Apple Events, and Tuesday's was no exception. The one-and-a-half minute video takes viewers on a cartoony, Sesame Street-style trip through Apple history. 

Give that designer a raise, someone worked hard to take such iconic Apple products as the first-ever Mac, the blueberry and other colored iMacs, iPods, iPhones and Apple watches, and turn them into simple, colorful graphics that are still somehow recognizable.

Some viewers seemed to enjoy it. "Not the most hardcore Apple fanboy but this opening animation showing the iconized history of their products is great," wrote one Twitter user.

Of course, you can't please everybody. "This opening video for the Apple event is annoying and stupid," wrote another.

Follow the rest of the event with our live coverage.

