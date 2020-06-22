Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

It's not just about iPhones and Apple Watches at the 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple dropped a surprise sneak peak at Foundation, a series based on Isaac Asimov's seminal novels, during its WWDC on Monday.

"Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire," Apple said in the show description.

Foundation stars Jared Harris, known for Chernobyl and Mad Men, as mathematics professor Hari Seldon. This isn't a typical teaser video. It kicks off with a short behind-the-scenes segment before diving into footage from the show.

"People have been trying to make Foundation for over 50 years," said showrunner David Goyer, calling the Asimov series "the greatest science-fiction work of all time."

Apple is filling out its original TV lineup, which also includes the Jason Momoa vehicle See about a world where everyone is blind.

The teaser shows Foundation will be both dark and deep. It is coming to the Apple TV Plus streaming service in 2021.