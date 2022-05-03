Apple Employees Criticize Return to Work Plan, Call for More Flexibility

A group of Apple employees is demanding more flexibility from the tech giant ahead of its planned return to in office work later this month. In an open letter, the group, calling itself Apple Together, said the company's plan for most employees to be in the office three fixed days a week offers "almost no flexibility at all" and could have a negative impact on diversity.

"The Hybrid Working Pilot is not an increase in flexibility, it is a smokescreen and often a step back in flexibility for many of our teams," reads the letter, which was posted Friday and earlier reported by CNN. "We are not asking for everyone to be forced to work from home. We are asking to decide for ourselves, together with our teams and direct manager, what kind of arrangement works best for each one of us, be that in an office, work from home, or a hybrid approach."

Apple, like other tech companies, delayed its return-to-office plans several times amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The iPhone maker now expects many employees to work in office at least three days a week by May 23, reported Bloomberg, though some teams may be required to be in the office more often.

Apple has already faced public pushback from some employees who've asked it to consider more-flexible work options, though the company's leadership has stressed that it believes in-person collaboration is essential.

The Apple Together group also alleged that the hybrid plan could change the makeup of Apple's workforce, squeezing out those that can't relocate for a position or can't afford to pay for family care.

"It will make Apple younger, whiter, more male-dominated, more neuro-normative, more able-bodied, in short, it will lead to privileges deciding who can work for Apple, not who'd be the best fit," reads the letter.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

