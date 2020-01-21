Apple apparently abandoned encrypted iCloud backup plans after FBI pressure

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple reversed course on a plan to allow people to fully encrypt backups of their iPhone data on its iCloud service after the FBI aired concerns that it'd hurt investigations, Reuters reported Tuesday.

About two years ago, the Cupertino, California, company apparently told the FBI it wanted to make hacking iCloud more difficult by offering people end-to-end encryption, so it wouldn't be able to unlock the encrypted data. As a result, it wouldn't have been able to turn the data over to authorities -- which didn't sit well with the FBI.

The plan was dropped the following year, with one Apple employee saying they were told the company's legal department "killed it, for reasons you can imagine," according to Reuters.

The report comes a week after President Donald Trump slammed Apple for refusing to create backdoors that'd help law enforcement agencies unlock iPhones, specifically in a Department of Justice investigation into a deadly Florida Naval base shooting. The company responded by saying it gave the FBI the gunman's account information, iCloud backups and transactional data linked to the iPhone.

Neither Apple nor the FBI immediately responded to requests for comment.