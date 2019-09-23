Compare photos from the iPhone 11 Pro against last year's iPhone XS

The iPhone 11 Pro has triple rear cameras, night mode and new selfie camera. But to see how much different it was from the iPhone XS, I took them around San Francisco to see if I could tell the difference.
iPhone 11 Pro has a new version of Smart HDR which pulls back the aggressiveness it had on the iPhone XS. Highlights in particular looked more true to life. Notice the difference in the yellow paint on the Jeep.
The 52mm "telephoto" lens on the iPhone 11 Pro is now a wider f/2. This should help capture a little more light and keep shutter speeds faster. Notice the shadows on the corner of the Women's Building in San Francisco. You can see more detail than the iPhone XS version.