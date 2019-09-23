Compare photos from the iPhone 11 Pro against last year's iPhone XS

CNET también está disponible en español.

Photos from the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone XS

The iPhone 11 Pro has triple rear cameras, night mode and new selfie camera. But to see how much different it was from the iPhone XS, I took them around San Francisco to see if I could tell the difference.

Check out my full in-depth comparison for more on the differences and similarities between the iPhone 11 Pro and XS.

This is a photo taken with an iPhone XS at night of a tree in my backyard. It is ridiculously dark.

Here's the same tree seconds later taken with night mode on the iPhone 11 Pro.

I took this photo at 2X with the iPhone XS.

This photo was taken at 2X with the "telephoto" lens and night mode.

Unfortunately the ultra-wide angle camera on the iPhone 11 Pro doesn't work with night mode. Instead, this is what I got.

The most significant change to the iPhone 11 Pro is the addition of an ultra-wide angle camera on the back. Here is a photo taken with the 2X "telephoto" camera.

Here's the same flying bagel sign taken with the main 1X camera.

And now here it the same sign taken with the new ultra-wide angle 0.5X camera.

The following photos were all taken with the iPhone 11 Pro's ultra-wide angle camera. This was the 16th Street and Mission BART station.

An ultra-wide angle camera looks a bathroom mirror selfie look epic.

The 13mm lens makes everything converge to the middle of the frame. There is a beautiful distortion to photos from the camera.

This large house near the entrance to the Presidio would barely fit even in a photo taken with the ultra-wide angle camera.

Here's a cappuccino and doughnut from Four Barrel.

The Hidalgo statue in Dolores Park looks even more majestic.

The grandeur of Dolores Park on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

Four Barrel Coffee shop looks massive.

Since the camera is so wide, be careful when you keep your fingers when taking ultra-wide angle photos.

A three-story house looks downright tiny.

Presidio trees all lean toward the center of the frame.

Senior Sisig's food truck never looked so good.

Even mundane moments like when a cat named Combo is eating look more dramatic in ultra-wide angle.

Okay back to the regular camera.

iPhone 11 Pro has a new version of Smart HDR which pulls back the aggressiveness it had on the iPhone XS. Highlights in particular looked more true to life. Notice the difference in the yellow paint on the Jeep.

The iPhone XS reduces the highlights on the truck and makes the yellow paint look almost like a matte finish. 

The 52mm "telephoto" lens on the iPhone 11 Pro is now a wider f/2. This should help capture a little more light and keep shutter speeds faster. Notice the shadows on the corner of the Women's Building in San Francisco. You can see more detail than the iPhone XS version.

The shadows are darker in this photo taken with the iPhone XS.

One of the most common places I see a difference albeit a subtle on is in the color of the sky. In this photo from the iPhone 11 Pro the sky looks like it did when I took the photo.

However in this photo from the iPhone XS the sky has an odd almost lavender hue to it. It just looks off to me.

This photo of the Hildago statue was taken with an iPhone 11 Pro's 2X camera. Again notice the difference in how the blue color in the sky is rendered.

Here it is taken with the iPhone XS's telephoto camera. The sky color looks weird.

The rest of the photos in this gallery are taken in pairs. One on the iPhone 11 Pro like this one. The other on the iPhone XS.

This was taken on the iPhone XS at 2X.

This was taken on the iPhone 11 Pro at 2X.

This was taken on the iPhone XS at 2X.

This was taken on the iPhone 11 Pro at 1X.

This was taken on the iPhone XS at 1X.

This was taken on the iPhone 11 Pro at 5X digital zoom.

This was taken on the iPhone XS at 5X digital zoom.

This was taken on the iPhone 11 Pro at 4.5X digital zoom.

This was taken on the iPhone XS at 4.5X digital zoom. Notice the moon to the right.

This was taken on the iPhone 11 Pro at 2X.

This was taken on the iPhone XS at 2X.

This was taken on the iPhone 11 Pro at 2X.

This was taken on the iPhone XS at 2X.

This was taken on the iPhone 11 Pro in portrait mode at 2X.

This was taken on the iPhone XS in portrait mode.

This was taken on the iPhone 11 Pro with the selfie camera.

This was taken on the iPhone XS with the selfie camera.

This was taken on the iPhone 11 Pro at 2X.

This was taken on the iPhone XS at 2X.

This was taken on the iPhone 11 Pro at 1X.

This was taken on the iPhone XS at 1X.

This was taken on the iPhone 11 Pro at 1X.

This was taken on the iPhone XS at 1X.

This was taken on the iPhone 11 Pro at 1X.

This was taken on the iPhone XS at 1X.

This was taken on the iPhone 11 Pro at 1X.

This was taken on the iPhone XS at 1X.

This was taken on the iPhone 11 Pro at 1X.

This was taken on the iPhone XS at 1X.

This was taken on the iPhone 11 Pro at 1X.

This was taken on the iPhone XS at 1X.

