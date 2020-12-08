Cyberpunk 2077 The Game Awards 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 first reactions Logan Paul to fight Floyd Mayweather SpaceX sends Dragon to space station Where to buy a PS5 Next stimulus check

Apple announces $549 AirPods Max over-ear headphones, preorders today, launch Dec. 15

Apple's long rumored over-ear headphones are officially announced, offering similar capability as AirPods for a hefty price.

Apple's new AirPods Max headphones cost $549.

 Angela Lang/CNET

More than a week after Black Friday, Apple's announced its AirPods Max over-ear headphones for $549. It's available for preorder now, and will ship Dec. 15

Apple said its AirPods Max are designed with similar features to its $249 in-ear AirPods Pro, but in an over-ear design. As a result, it offers many of the same features as its AirPods cousins, including simple setup and connections, active noise cancellation, transparency mode to pipe sound from the outside world into your ears along with whatever you're listening to, and "spatial" simulated surround-sound audio. It also comes in five colors, including silver, green and pink.

"With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a statement Tuesday.

This is a developing story...