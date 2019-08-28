Apex Legends next character and weapon leaked

Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends season 2 will have a new character out soon by the name of Crypto and a leak gives players the first clear look at the next Legend. The pictures come from a presentation for the game at the Gamestop GME Conference happening in Nashville.

A Reddit user posted the leaked image of Crypto on the Apex Legends subreddit Tuesday. The picture shows design for the character in his entirety. Crypto made a partial appearance in the Apex Legends season 2 trailer on Jun 27 where only his hands and part of his outfit were shown.

The user says there were no details provided during the presentation about the battle royale game made by an EA representative but did point out that behind Crypto it says "season 3" indicating the character will not be released until developer Respawn Entertainment ends the current season at the end of September.

Another image shown was of a new weapon called the Charge Rifle. The weapon is from the Titanfall games -- Apex Legends takes place in the same universe. In those games, it allowed human pilots to do big damage to the giant mechs called Titans by charging up the weapon for a few seconds.

There was also an image of a Halloween outfit for one of the Legends, Gibby, shown during the presentation.

Respawn Entertainment didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.