Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates adds gardening, art sales, wedding season

Nintendo

While the world often seems to stay the same inside, Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons keeps adding expansions like clockwork. After April's Bunny Day egg-hunting, the company just announced its next upgrades, and many of them will be familiar to Animal Crossing vets.

As had been rumored and expected, art shopping is coming - previous games had art collecting that linked up with the museum, and Jolly Redd will start appearing selling art in New Horizons...except sometimes the artwork is fake. If it's real, you can add it to a new museum gallery.

A new gardening shop sounds like just the thing I'd be turning to right now while playing.

Meanwhile, the next seasonal events sound intriguing. "Nature Day" kicks off this week through May 4 with extra challenges for Nook Miles. Then comes a bonus island visit for May Day from May 1-7 with a "special visitor" who "looks familiar" (any guesses here?). There's an International Museum Day in late May that has some sort of stamp-collecting challenges.

Finally, there's Wedding Season in June, which sounds totally weird - it sounds like there's a wedding where you'll help take photos and celebrate, out at Harvey's photo-studio island.

Never a dull moment in Animal Crossing-land.

The descriptions below come from Nintendo: