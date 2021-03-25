AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT: Check for inventory restocks at Best Buy, Newegg and more

Lori Grunin/CNET

Like the Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT cards before it, the recently released Radeon RX 6700 XT is out of stock everywhere. Demand from the usual suspects -- gamers -- along with that from crypto miners as cryptocurrency continues to soar has made it next to impossible to find anything from AMD's Radeon RX 6000 Series. It's no different with Nvidia's latest GPUs.

The new Radeon RX 6000 cards incorporate AMD's RDNA 2.0 architecture found in the GPUs for the next-gen Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles, and you're more likely to find a PS5 or track down an Xbox Series X console than locate a Radeon RX 6000 series card.

With a list price of $479, the Radeon RX 6700 is the entry-level card in the RX 6000 lineup. It's less than half the cost of the flagship $999 Radeon RX 6900 XT. In between sit the $579 Radeon RX 6800 and $649 Radeon RX 6800 XT cards. If you find any RX 6000 card from any manufacturer that's not out of stock, it almost assuredly has an astronomical price well above its suggested retail price. For example, Amazon has a handful of RX 6700 XT cards in stock from and that are priced between $1,800 and $2,500. Yikes!

Inventory will hopefully increase soon and more Radeon RX 6700 XT cards will be available at or near their list prices. There are also OC versions of the RX 6700 XT that are factory-overclocked (making them faster) and therefore pricier. Currently, there are no RX 6700 XT cards in stock at Best Buy or Newegg, but you can check the links below keep an eye out for a restock.

Additional reseller options (at higher prices):

Other ways to find a Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card

As well as checking the links above to the product pages at major retailers for the various Radeon RX 6700 XT cards from the various manufacturers, there are two other resources you can use in an attempt to track down an RX 6700 XT GPU.

1. Check AMD's product page that tracks inventory of the new Radeon RX 6000 series cards (along with some Ryzen CPUs, too).

2. Sign up for Discord's Stock Informer and get alerts on your phone when a card is in stock. You'll have to act fast when a notification appears -- there are currently more than 49,000 Stock Informer members -- but it will let you keep your finger on the next-gen GPU pulse

