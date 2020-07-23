AMC moves back reopening as movies delay release dates

AMC

AMC has again delayed the reopening of its nationwide movie theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic. Theaters in the US will "reopen in waves," with the first now planned to open in mid to late August, AMC said Thursday citing delays in movie release dates.

"This new timing reflects currently expected release dates for much anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.' Tenet and Disney's Mulan, as well as release dates for several other new movies coming to AMC's big screens," AMC said in a statement.

It comes as some of the year's biggest movies have been continually delayed, including DC's Wonder Woman, which will now launch in October; Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which has been delayed indefinitely; Disney's Mulan, which has been pushed to August; and Marvel's Black Widow, which will now air in November.

AMC had previously planned to reopen in July, while CineMark and Regal also set out for a July reopening. Regal's website now says it will have a "reopening date coming soon." CineMark has already opened one theater in Florida at Universal Orlando, and four theaters in Texas across Dallas, Plano and McKinney.

"We will continue the phased reopening of our theatres soon, with more openings to follow as new releases become available," CineMark says on its website.