Amazon warns PS5 preorder customers their consoles might ship late

Were you one of the lucky ones who managed to preorder the PlayStation 5? You might not receive it on release day, Amazon says.

Sony's PlayStation 5 (left) and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

 Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Citing high demand, Amazon is emailing customers who preordered the PlayStation 5 to warn them that their console might not arrive on release day, Nov. 12.

"Hello," Amazon's message to preorder customers reads, "We're contacting you about your order of PlayStation 5 console to let you know in advance that you may not receive this item on the day it is released due to high demand. We'll make every effort to get the item to you as soon as possible once released."

Demand for the next-gen gaming console has been sky-high, with the preorder process sending shoppers scrambling between retailers to try and make the purchase whenever consoles come in stock.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

