Amazon

Amazon sci-fi series The Expanse will return on Dec.16 with a new season full of conspiracy, action, mystery and a terrorist plot.

Amazon released the season 5 trailer and announced the premiere date as part of a panel moderated by Expanse actor Dominique Tipper at New York Comic Con's Metaverse virtual convention on Thursday.

The TV series follows The Expanse novels by James S.A. Corey closely. In season 5, fans will get more backstory that follows the events from Nemesis Games, the fifth book in the series.

In season 5, humans leave the solar system to find habitable planets beyond the alien Ring. The crew of the Rocinante split up after becoming famous surrounding the events leading to the discovery of the mysterious Protomolecule. Amos (Wes Chatham) travels to Earth to the slums of Baltimore to confront his past and the legacy of the life he fought to leave behind.

Meanwhile, Naomi Nagata (Dominique Tipper) is caught up in a conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism. At the center of it all is Nagata's ex-husband, Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander), and her son, Filip (Jasai Chase Owens).

Naomi's past relationships within more extreme Belter factions come to bear as she reaches out to her estranged son to try to save him from his father's toxic influence.

The first three episodes of season 5 of The Expanse will land on Amazon on Dec. 16. Episodes will then be released every Wednesday, with the season wrapping up on February 3, 2021.