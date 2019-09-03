Amazon reportedly testing hand-scanning payment system

Getty Images

Amazon is reportedly working on a payment system that will eliminate the need to hand over cash or a credit card; you'll just have to hand over your hand.

The internet retail giant is testing scanners that can identify individuals' hands to pay for a store purchase, the New York Post reported Tuesday. Amazon hopes to have the scanners in place at its Whole Foods supermarkets by the beginning of next year, the newspaper reported, citing sources described as being briefed on the company's plans.

Unlike fingerprint scanners found on mobile devices, Amazon's system doesn't require users to physically touch a scanning surface. Instead, it uses vision and depth geometry to scan the hands of shoppers with Amazon Prime accounts and then charge the purchases to their credit card information already on file, the newspaper reported.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.