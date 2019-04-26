Amazon plans to launch a hi-def music streaming service, says report

Smith Collection / Getty Images

Less than a week debuting a free, ad-supported version of Amazon Music for its assistant, Alexa, Amazon might be planning its next big thing.

The company could potentially be working with large music rights-holders to create a high-fidelity music streaming platform, Music Business Worldwide reported Thursday. The move would help Alexa better compete with companies like TIDAL, Deezer, Spotify and Apple.

Amazon wasn't immediately available for comment, but MWB reported the rumor from "several high-placed music industry sources." Those sources said Amazon's hi-def service would cost about $15 per month and launch before the end of the year. The price would be cheaper than TIDAL and Deezer's subscriptions, which cost $19.99 per month. Additionally, Spotify and Apple don't have high definition streaming options.

"It's a better bit rate, better than CD quality," an unnamed source told MWB. "Amazon is working on it as we speak: they're currently scoping out how much catalog they can get from everyone and how they'll ingest it."

Originally published April 26 10:58 a.m. PT.

Update, at 11:09 a.m. PT: Added more details.