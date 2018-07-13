Amazon is selling refurbished Dyson Ball vacuums for only $150 today

Chris Monroe/CNET

Certified refurbished Dyson Ball multifloor upright vacuums are down to $150 on Amazon on Friday, according to Kinja Deals. The deal is available today only and will end in 12 hours.

A new Dyson Ball Multifloor 2, which is the updated version of this model, costs $400 on its site. A new Dyson Ball Multifloor vacuum costs $275 on Amazon.

The vacuum also comes with a six-month Dyson limited warranty against original defects.

Dyson said earlier in March that the company would stop selling its upright models, focusing only on cordless vacuums like the Cyclone model and the Pure Cool air purifiers.

Dyson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.