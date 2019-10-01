CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon is reportedly trying to bring cashierless Go tech to airports, movie theaters

It's in talks about OTG and Cineworld, according to CNBC.

Shopping at the Amazon Go store in San Francisco

The tech behind Amazon Go stores might spread to other retailers.

 James Martin/CNET

Amazon is apparently working to spread the cashierless technology from its Go stores to other retailers. The e-commerce giant is talking to OTG, which runs small grocery stores at airports, and Cineworld, the company behind Regal theaters, about using equipment from its futuristic, automated stores, CNBC reported Monday.

Neither Amazon, Cineworld nor OTG immediately responded to requests for comment.

