Amazon is apparently working to spread the cashierless technology from its Go stores to other retailers. The e-commerce giant is talking to OTG, which runs small grocery stores at airports, and Cineworld, the company behind Regal theaters, about using equipment from its futuristic, automated stores, CNBC reported Monday.
Neither Amazon, Cineworld nor OTG immediately responded to requests for comment.
Discuss: Amazon is reportedly trying to bring cashierless Go tech to airports, movie theaters
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.