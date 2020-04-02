Amazon is giving Prime subscribers 5 free games worth over $100

Twitch

Need something to take your mind off the world right now? Every month, live-streaming platform Twitch hands out free games -- and April's batch just dropped. There are five in all, with a combined value of $102 (based on prices if purchased separately from Steam). And they really are free, though there's one notable string attached: You must be an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Read more: Best free games right now for Xbox, Stadia, PlayStation, PCs and Nintendo Switch

You also need to have a Twitch account (it's free to sign up), and then you'll have to link it to your Prime account. From there, just head to the and scroll down to the Games with Prime section at the bottom.

All you have to do is click Claim for one or more of them, then they're instantly added to your game library -- and yours to keep forever. To actually play them, you'll need either the Amazon Games App or Twitch Desktop.

Here's the roster of freebies for this month:

Earthlock: An indie RPG adventure for fans of turn-based combat.

An indie RPG adventure for fans of turn-based combat. Etherborn: This looks like a blown-up version of the beloved mobile puzzler Monument Valley.

This looks like a blown-up version of the beloved mobile puzzler Monument Valley. Lightmatter: An indie puzzler that many have likened to the iconic Portal.

An indie puzzler that many have likened to the iconic Portal. Kathy Rain: A graphic adventure that reminds me of the old Sierra OnLine games.

A graphic adventure that reminds me of the old Sierra OnLine games. Turok: A remastered version of the classic 1997 first-person shooter.

Remember to check back next month when Twitch releases another batch of freebies. In the meantime, check out the 20 other perks that come as part of your Amazon Prime subscription.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.