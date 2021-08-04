Amazon Games' New World delayed to end of September

Amazon Games

New World, Amazon's first in-house developed video game, was scheduled to be released in late August for PC. However, like many other games in the past year, it's now been delayed. But only for a month.

Amazon Games tweeted Wednesday that New World's release date changed from Aug. 31 to Sept. 28. The developer says it received a lot of feedback from its closed beta, and it will take a few weeks to work on issues players experienced.

"We want New World's launch to be a smooth and fun experience for all players," Amazon Games tweeted. "This was not an easy decision to make. We know this isn't the first time we've changed our launch date in pursuit of quality, and that it can be disappointing to wait a bit longer. But we want to be sure we deliver you the highest quality game possible at launch."

A message from the New World team. pic.twitter.com/oAZdK7dxTn — New World (@playnewworld) August 4, 2021

New World is a massively multiplayer online RPG, or MMORPG, where players travel to the land of Aeternum to conquer the land and tap into its mystical power. Those who preordered the game were able to participate in a closed beta from July 20 to Aug. 2.