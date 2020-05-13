Amazon Fire TV wants to make it easier to find free movies, TV shows

Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV platform now has a free section that it says will highlight a curated selection from thousands of free TV shows, movies, news and more.

The new "Free" tab began rolling out to Fire TV users in the US on Tuesday. It opens with a row of free, ad-supported streaming apps, including the Amazon-owned IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV, Crackle, The CW and News app. You'll also be able to find apps that offer free content like Red Bull, PBS, PBS Kids and Twitch, which is also owned by Amazon. (Editors' note: Pluto TV and CNET are both owned by ViacomCBS.)

Along with the apps, the tab offers rows of personalized recommendations for free TV shows and movies across categories like new, popular and trending. Amazon also said there will be a row dedicated to news content, as well as kids and family content that's free through Amazon Prime.

Earlier this year, Amazon said Fire TV streaming media devices have surpassed more than 40 million active users.