CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Uber redesign for coronavirus safety YouTube Music transfer IRS direct deposit deadline 2021 Toyota Supra 3.0 Amazon Fire HD 8 Nintendo Switch Lite

Amazon Fire TV wants to make it easier to find free movies, TV shows

It started rolling out a "Free" tab to Fire TV users in the US on Tuesday.

screen-shot-2020-05-13-at-2-11-14-pm.png

Amazon Fire TV now has a new "Free" tab.

 Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV platform now has a free section that it says will highlight a curated selection from thousands of free TV shows, movies, news and more. 

The new "Free" tab began rolling out to Fire TV users in the US on Tuesday. It opens with a row of free, ad-supported streaming apps, including the Amazon-owned IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV, Crackle, The CW and News app. You'll also be able to find apps that offer free content like Red Bull, PBS, PBS Kids and Twitch, which is also owned by Amazon.  (Editors' note: Pluto TV and CNET are both owned by ViacomCBS.)

Read more: Best free TV streaming services

Along with the apps, the tab offers rows of personalized recommendations for free TV shows and movies across categories like new, popular and trending. Amazon also said there will be a row dedicated to news content, as well as kids and family content that's free through Amazon Prime

Earlier this year, Amazon said Fire TV streaming media devices have surpassed more than 40 million active users. 

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...
2:44