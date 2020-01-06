Amazon Fire TV passes 40 million active users, seeming to stay atop of Roku

Sarah Tew/CNET

CES 2020

Amazon's Fire TV streaming media devices have surpassed more than 40 million active users, up from the 37 million the company reported in September and seeming to continue a lead over Roku. But Amazon, in keeping with its penchant for opaque stats, doesn't share precisely what an active Fire TV user is.

Roku, also considered one of the most popular streaming-video products, reported it had 32.3 million active users as of the end of September. In the past, The company said it defines an active account as one that has streamed content in the last 30 days; a single account may include streaming on multiple devices with multiple individuals in the household. The company is expected to update its active users figure for the end of last year in late February.

Amazon, on the other hand, doesn't characterize its definition of an active user, other than to say Fire TV active users are defined by user accounts.

Roku declined to comment, other than to note that Roku devices are in 20 countries while Amazon Fire TV is in more than 100.

The market for video streaming devices has exploded alongside a storm of new streaming services from tech and media giants. These so-called streaming wars have seen Apple and Disney both launch services to compete with Netflix, with offerings from HBO-owner WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal to come in the first half of 2020.

That's spurred even more demand for devices to watch big-budget TV programming on the biggest screen in the house. Last month, researcher Parks Associates said 71% of US household that have a broadband connection to the internet also have at least one product to stream video to TVs, such as a smart TV or a streaming media device like Fire TV or Roku.