Amazon expands its Key in-garage delivery to millions more Prime users

Amazon is expanding its Key in-garage delivery service to tens of millions more Prime users in over 4,000 cities across the US, the company announced Thursday. Key by Amazon is also launching grocery in-garage delivery for eligible Prime members starting in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle before expanding to other cities.

To use this service, you must be an Amazon Prime member and have a ($29 at Amazon) installed in your garage.

The in-garage delivery service allows for contactless shipments and is meant to be more convenient for those who aren't home for deliveries. It also tapers down the worry of having a package stolen from your porch.