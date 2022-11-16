Amazon Begins Layoffs, Report Says

Amazon began cutting jobs in its Alexa voice assistant and Luna cloud gaming units Tuesday afternoon, CNBC reported. The e-commerce giant, the latest tech company to embark on massive layoffs, plans to cut around 10,000 jobs, or 3% of corporate employees, starting this week, according to The New York Times.

This round of layoffs would be the largest in the company's history, coming after it witnessed declining sales. While its third-quarter earnings saw improvement, overall profits were below expectations. As a result, Amazon has been cutting back on aspects of its business.

In the past few months, CEO Andy Jassy halted testing on Amazon Scout, the company's robot home delivery initiative. He's also shuttered the Amazon Care tele-health and nursing service, as well as Fabric.com, a long-time online fabric retailer. The cuts, along with high attrition, reduced the headcount at the company by approximately 80,000 between April and September, according to the Times. Amazon imposed a hiring freeze for small teams in September, followed by a corporate-wide freeze earlier this month.

Amazon's layoffs reflect the turbulence facing the tech industry. Twitter, Microsoft, Meta and Google are just some of the tech companies that have let go of workers in recent months.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.