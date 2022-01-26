All 3 Spider-Men finally get together for an emotional interview

Spider-Man/YouTube

One month and eleven days. That's how long many have been waiting for the ultimate Spider-Man: No Way Home interview.

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have finally gathered together online to discuss the Marvel/Sony blockbuster, since it arrived over Christmas. The latter two actors, who played different versions of Spider-Man in earlier movies, reprised their roles for the web slinger's latest escapade.

The wait for this interview is understandable, given the secrecy around the inclusion of all three Spider-Men in No Way Home. By now, the cat is out of the bag. See Holland, Maguire and Garfield share their experiences of playing the role below.

"Amy [Pascal] was like, 'We'd love to talk to you and you know what this is about," Maguire said, when asked how he was approached to appear in the movie. He chatted with Marvel chief Kevin Feige and producer Amy Pascal.

"It was definitely intriguing, but I was also going, 'Well, what are we going to do?' And that was a bit mysterious."

When Maguire agreed to appear in the movie, Garfield was on board too.

"Well, I was just waiting to see if Tobey was going to do it," Garfield said when asked the same question. "I was like, 'Well, I have no choice.'"

Holland also revealed some of the funniest scenes in the movie were made up on the day.

"It was so collaborative," Holland said. "From [Garfield] cracking Tobey's back, to [Garfield] coming up with the idea of pointing at us, it was all stuff we came up with on the day."

Spider-Man: No Way Home became the biggest movie of 2021, crossing the billion dollar mark at the box office, despite the pandemic. It took just 12 days to do so, and is the first movie to reach the billion-dollar club since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker achieved the feat in December, 2019.