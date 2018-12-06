CNET también está disponible en español.

Alfred breaks down Super Smash Brothers Ultimate (The 3:59, Ep. 500)

We spend Episode 500 talking about Smash, the Apple Watch's EKG support and Corning's crazy bendable glass.

On this podcast, we talk about:

