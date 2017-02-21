Alexa now works with Sengled carbon neutral LED bulbs

Sengled

The latest light bulbs to work with Alexa, Amazon's popular voice-operated smart speaker system, are by Sengled.

The gimmick? They're billed as the world's first carbon neutral bulbs.

Sengled's Element LED bulbs now have a skill that allows Alexa owners to directly control the lights with voice commands such as "Alexa, dim the bedroom lights" or "Alexa, turn on the kitchen lights." Alexa can also control numerous other smart lighting systems, such as Philips Hue, Cree and GE.

Only Sengled will plant a tree for every bulb you buy, however. That promise, in partnership with nonprofit One Tree Planted, makes the usage of the bulb carbon neutral for its lifespan, according to the company.

Element bulbs offer customizable scheduling, color temperature tuning (soft white 2,700K to daylight 6,500K) and energy tracking, much like competitors. Individual bulbs start at $18 each, although you'll need to invest in the company's hub, available in a $60 starter kit, to use them.