AEW Full Gear 2021 PPV: Start times, how to watch, full card and Bleacher Report

AEW

Full Gear on Saturday isn't the most important show All Elite Wrestling has ever put on but, with a stacked card and a highly anticipated main event, but it may end up one of the best.

It's been a big few months for AEW. The company's last pay-per-view saw the in-ring return of CM Punk, and the surprise debut of Bryan Danielson. Since then AEW has been on a huge roll, building its two new mega signees while also showcasing home-grown stars like "Hangman" Adam Page.

Broadcast from Minneapolis' Target Center, Full Gear is headlined by Kenny Omega defending his AEW Championship against Hangman Page, a culmination of a story that began when Page and Omega started tag teaming early last year. The obvious marquee matches for AEW are Omega versus Danielson, and Omega versus Punk, so in theory the belt should stay on Omega. However, AEW has built to this moment for years, and the crowd has gotten behind Hangman Page in a way that's hard to manufacture. How AEW manages the situation will be the story of the night.

As for Punk and Danielson, both are in big bouts. Danielson wrestles Miro for a shot at the AEW Championship, while Punk has a grudge match against AEW favorite Eddie Kingston.

Detailing just the big three matches risks leaving out many other bouts that are likely to be good or great. The Lucha Brothers, who arguably stole the show at All Out, defend their tag team championships against FTR. Christian Cage and Jurassic Express collide with the Adam Cole and The Young Bucks in a falls count anywhere match destined to be insane. Darby Allin takes on MJF, a battle of two of AEW's most promising stars.

There's a lot going on at Full Gear.

Full Gear's full card

AEW Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page.

AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Miro.

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston.

AEW Women's Championship: Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti.

AEW Tag Team Championships: Lucha Brothers vs. FTR.

Darby Allin vs. MJF.

Falls count anywhere: Christian Cage and Jurassic Express vs. Adam Cole and The Young Bucks.

Street fight: The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz) vs. Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski and Dan Lambert.

Pac and Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo.

Preshow match: Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa.

How to watch, start times

The main show kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET Saturday, with a preshow starting an hour before that. For grappling fans in the UK, Full Gear's main show begins early Monday at 1 a.m. GMT (midnight Sunday preshow). Down Under, the show begins at midday AEDT (11 a.m. preshow).

AEW Full Gear is available via PPV at $50, but it's also available on streaming services. If you're in the US, it'll be $50 through . You can watch through the app or the website. In the UK and Australia, you'll instead watch it through , where it costs $20 (£14, AU$25).

The Bleacher Report Live app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS and Android. Fite TV is available on all of the above plus Xbox, PlayStation and Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sharp, Sony and Panasonic.