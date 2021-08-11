AEW All Out 2021: CM Punk rumors, match card, how to watch

AEW

AEW is extremely hot right now, and it might get a whole lot hotter in the coming weeks. Rumors abound about two major new signees: Bryan "Daniel Bryan" Danielson and CM Punk. Neither has been confirmed, but the CM Punk rumors have gained particular currency in recent weeks, with AEW itself teasing a clash between Punk and Darby Allin, possibly at All Out.

All Out takes place on Sept. 5 at Chicago's Now Arena and will be a big show, even without Punk. We already know the main event: Kenny Omega defending his AEW Championship against Christian Cage. Plus, we're almost assured to see Chris Jericho clash with MJF.

CM Punk rumors

To be clear, CM Punk isn't confirmed to appear at the show. But it's been at least strongly hinted that Punk will be coming to AEW. The whispers started with a report from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, one of wrestling's most reliable journalists. Sapp reported on July 22 that CM Punk has been in talks with AEW for an in-ring return.

On the July 28 episode of Dynamite, a special edition of Rampage, AEW's upcoming TV show, was announced. It'll be called The First Dance, and will broadcast out of Chicago's United Center. (Rampage premiers this Friday.)

After that, AEW announced First Dance, a special episode of the AEW Rampage TV show that'll be based out of Chicago's United Center. (Rampage premiers this Friday.) With Punk being synonymous with Chicago, the Dynamite crowd broke out into a "CM Punk" chant. In the very next segment, Darby Allin said AEW is the only place to prove you're the greatest -- "even if you think you're the best in the world."

"The Best in the World" was CM Punk's moniker during his run in WWE. With Darby's allusion to Punk coming straight after the announcement of Chicago's show, the wrestling world has taken that as a confirmation that Punk is bound to appear on next Friday's Rampage and wrestling at All Out. Also note that AEW is running two big shows in Chicago -- The First Dance on Aug. 20 and then All Out on Sept. 5 -- which is unusual.

On Aug. 11, Fightul's Sapp reported that CM Punk has been training for an in-ring return. A day later, Punk appeared on radio show Sunday Night's Main Event in which he implausibly claimed he may be hosting a screening of an episode of Heelz, a pro-wrestling themed TV show, and that the "best in the world" reference from Darby was probably a reference to Daniel Bryan.

Match Card

The card is still coming into fruition, we'll update this page as more matches are announced.

AEW Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage.

Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo

Women's Casino Battle Royale

How to Watch

AEW All Out is available via PPV at $60, but it's also available on streaming services. If you're in the US, it'll be $50 through B/R Live. In the UK and Australia, you'll instead watch it through Fite TV, where it costs $20 (£14, AU$25).

The Bleacher Report Live app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS and Android. Fite TV is available on all of the above plus Xbox, PlayStation and Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sharp, Sony and Panasonic.

The main show kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, with a preshow starting an hour before that. For grappling fans in the UK, All Out's main show begins early Monday at 1 a.m. GMT (midnight Sunday preshow). Down Under, the show begins at 10 a.m. AEST (9 a.m. preshow).