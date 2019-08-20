Adult website exposed personal data of 1.2 million users

James Martin/CNET

Adult website Luscious exposed the personal data of its 1.195 million users, vpnMentor's research team revealed Tuesday. The data breach compromised users' anonymity by revealing personal email addresses, some of which included users' full names, as reported earlier by CNET sister site ZDNet.

Also revealed were usernames, country of residence, gender and their entire user activity logs. This includes video uploads, image albums created, comments, blog posts, favorites, followers, accounts followed and their user ID numbers.

"The impact of this data breach on users could be devastating, personally and financially," vpnMentor's report said. "Activity on adult sites like Luscious is the most private in nature, and nobody ever expects it to be revealed.

The data breach was discovered on Aug.15, reported Aug. 16, and Luscious took action to secure the data three days later.

Luscious didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.