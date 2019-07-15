A Quiet Place Part 2: John Krasinski says he's started filming

Everybody, shhhhh! A Quiet Place Part II has started filming, according to a tweet sent Monday by director John Krasinski. Krasinski also co-wrote and starred in the first film, which came out in 2018.



The critically acclaimed horror-sci-fi film takes place in a future where terrifying creatures are attracted to noise. In the first film, Krasinski and real-life wife Emily Blunt head a family that must somehow live their lives without making a sound.

Back in January, Krasinski admitted to The New York Times that at first, he didn't want a sequel, saying, "I don't want A Quiet Place to turn into an action movie where 400 people have machine guns."

But he praised Paramount for not jumping on early sequel ideas from other writers that "felt a little more franchise-y." Instead, Krasinski said his concept is a "tiny idea that fit that world and could be exciting."

At the time, Krasinksi said he would love to direct again "if I can crack the idea." In the photo he tweeted, his name appears as director, so looks like fans can consider the idea cracked.

Emily Blunt is returning for the sequel, as are the actors who played Krasinski and Blunt's children, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe.

Actor Cillian Murphy has joined the cast, according to The Wrap, which notes that Brian Tyree Henry could also join the film.

A Quiet Place Part II is scheduled for a March 2020 release.