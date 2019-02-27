A new Star Wars game, by the creators of Apex Legends, will be unveiled in April

It's long been common knowledge that Respawn, the creators of the critically acclaimed Titanfall series and, more recently, Apex Legends, has been working on a Star Wars game.

But now we finally get to see it.

According to a release on the official Star Wars homepage, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be officially unveiled on April 13 at Star Wars Celebration Chicago.

The game focuses on a Jedi who survived Order 66 and explores a world after the fall of the Jedi in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the latest Star Wars game set to be published by Electronic Arts, which has had a torrid time with Star Wars since acquiring the license in 2013. The publisher faced a massive backlash over its loot box strategy with Star Wars Battlefront II and, more recently, cancelled the open world Star Wars game being worked on by EA Vancouver.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, by the extremely reliable Respawn team could represent a turn for the better.