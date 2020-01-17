A Hillary Clinton biopic is coming to Hulu

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has revealed the trailer for an upcoming documentary focusing on her life. It will launch on streaming service Hulu on March 6, she said on Twitter Friday.

"I've got the kind of life you can't make up," Clinton tweeted along with the trailer.

I've got the kind of life you can't make up.



See for yourself on @Hulu, March 6. https://t.co/OWUAZCEZy6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 17, 2020

The trailer of "Hillary" opens to opposing chants of "HRC" and "lock her up," and the documentary looks to focus on Clinton's rise as a young politician and law student, her marriage and family life, her role as First Lady and her own presidential campaign, including the email controversy and President Donald Trump's comments that she "could actually be crazy."

"I provoke strong opinions," she says in the trailer. "There is a set of expectations about a First Lady. I violated them from the very beginning."

Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama also appear in the trailer, with the latter saying it "surprised people" when he asked Hillary Clinton to become Secretary of State.

"You want to make a difference, you want to have an impact -- well then you've got to get in the arena," she says.