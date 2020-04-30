A galaxy of Star Wars products to bring you cheer this May the 4th

Now more than ever, Earthlings are probably feeling the need to escape to a galaxy far, far away. And with May the 4th, Star Wars Day, a week away, you've got a great excuse to stock up on geeky collectibles.

From Death Star kitchen gear to sparkly Yodas, here are some of the products we've spotted online that could make a Force-ful addition to your Star Wars collection. Clutch your Han Solo throw pillow for some comfort and bust out your R2-D2 screwdriver for all those home projects you're tacking while on on coronavirus lockdown.

The products below were chosen as personal Star Wars favorites, regardless of price. And do note: These are approximate prices, as they sometimes shift like the Tattooine sands.

Lego/Amazon Bring the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda to life with this cute Lego BrickHeadz building kit. It comes with 295 pieces. Baby Yoda (or The Child, as it's officially called) has adjustable ears for different expressions, and has a "floating" hoverpram. Both Lego models come with stands to display your finished masterpieces.

Amazon Disguise your voice to sound like creepy dark warrior Kylo Ren from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Just press a button and speak into the mask for authentic voice effects.

Buffalo Games/Amazon You might need new Jedi Master skills just to put together this gigantic 500-piece Star Wars jigsaw puzzle depicting Baby Yoda and a helmet-headed The Mandalorian. When completed, the puzzle measures about 21 inches by 15 inches (54 centimeters by 38 centimeters).

Revell/Amazon This Star Wars: The Last Jedi Millennium Falcon lights up and has new battle action sounds ranging from small machine gun fire to engine takeoff. The kit includes 19 easy snap-together pieces. Best of all, you don't need any tools, paint or glue to assemble it.

Brother Sewing a Princess Leia cosplay costume or a R2-D2 pillow is even geekier when you do in on a computerized Star Wars-themed sewing machine. The product includes three interchangeable classic Star Wars character faceplates and a Star Wars logo faceplate, 10 downloadable Star Wars embroidery designs, plus a code for downloading 10 additional galactic inspired designs.

Williams Sonoma Cook with the Force using these Star Wars spatulas. The set includes one medium spatula (Darth Vader) and two mini spatulas (Yoda and R2-D2).

Disney This Han Solo pillow will give your favorite sofa or chair that much-coveted space smuggler style.

ThinkGeek Listen to your favorite Star Wars music over this TIE Fighter Bluetooth speaker. You can rock out like an Ewok by wirelessly streaming music from up to 30 feet away.

Amazon Feel like Darth Vader with this lightsaber that extends for a duel with a flick of the wrist.

Amazon This Millennium Falcon microfighter from Lego has lots of authentic detailing, two stud shooters and a spot for the included Chewbacca minifigure to sit inside.

ThinkGeek Add a little yub nub to your morning coffee with this highly detailed Ewok mug.

ThinkGeek Meet your new furry porg BFF. This adorable porg can flap its wings and move its mouth. It also makes three sounds from the film.

Funko/Amazon Ewoks might be fierce fighters in Return of the Jedi, but they can also be adorable toys. This one's a hard to find Target exclusive.

Sur La Table Just fill the top of this flexible Death Star Ice Mold with water, freeze, then peel back the mold's top to reveal the 2.5-inch diameter ice sphere shaped like the dark side's space battle station.

Walmart Fans of ace X-wing fighter pilot and Resistance leader Poe Dameron can now display or wear his helmet with pride. The internal microphone activates battle sounds and interaction with the droid BB-8.

ThinkGeek If you need a droid to help you fix things around the house, this is the screwdriver you're looking for.

Williams Sonoma Turn Stormtroopers, R2-D2 and Darth Vader into icy treats. Just pour fresh juice, fruit puree or yogurt into the molds, insert the sticks and freeze overnight.

Thomas Macri/Amazon From Ewoks and Wookiees to banthas and wampas, this book is packed with stories and retro-style illustrations of all the awesome aliens and creatures from the Star Wars saga.

Disney In tribute to Carrie Fisher's final appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, here's a highly detailed sixth-scale collectible figure of Leia Organa from Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys. It features a newly developed head sculpt, a specially tailored outfit and a blaster.

Amazon Luke Skywalker is ready to take down the AT-AT walker during the battle of Hoth from The Empire Strikes Back in this detailed centerpiece from Hasbro that features a light-up base.

Walmart Make a batch of Yoda's famous stew with this 2-quart Star Wars slow cooker featuring drawings of the Millennium Falcon, TIE fighters and more.