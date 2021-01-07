A Dyson V7 cordless stick vacuum is down to $200 right now

Dyson

If you haven't used a cordless vacuum in a while -- or ever -- you may be shocked at how powerful they are and Dyson is leading the charge. Right now, you can score a lightweight for under $200 at Newegg. For context, we haven't seen this model go below $240 on Amazon, where it's .

There are loads of Dysons out there and things can get confusing. If you want a breakdown of the V7 stick series and its four models, check out this article and video courtesy of a very vacuum savvy fellow. The short version is that they're all essentially the same machine except that the HEPA (this one) has a HEPA filter as well as a fluffy head attachment, which is ideal for cleaning hardwood floors but not as good for carpets and rugs.

The V7 weighs under 5.5 pounds and works for up to 30 minutes on a single charge. (I don't know about you but I've never vacuumed for longer than that and don't plan to.) Shipping is also free, making this a solid deal on a brand new

Dyson cordless.