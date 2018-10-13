9 great reads from CNET this week

Whew. The week is finally over. And was it ever busy. Google had a big event where it unveiled new Pixel phones. Facebook pulled down a bunch of pages ahead of the midterm elections. Privacy advocates told the Senate what they'd like in a data protection law.

If you missed anything, like Kanye West flashing his iPhone passcode while meeting President Trump, now's the time to catch up.

We like the device a lot, but want a longer-lasting battery.

John Kim/CNET

It's called Click House and it has a helluva view.

Jackson Ryan/CNET

We went to Africa to drive this 2019 SUV.

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Spock has a beard?

Jan Thijs/CBS

We don't need to see you in the bedroom.

Sarah Tew/CNET

We speak with Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy and director Damien Chazelle.

Universal

An innovative camera gives video chats a professional look.

James Martin/CNET

This breathtaking movie caused Gabriel Sama to reflect on the privileges and contradictions of the middle class in Mexico City.

Carlos Somonte

Play Assassin's Creed: Odyssey for free!

Morgan Little / CNET

NASA turns 60: The space agency has taken humanity farther than anyone else, and it has plans to go further.

Taking It to Extremes: Mix insane situations -- erupting volcanoes, nuclear meltdowns, 30-foot waves -- with everyday tech. Here's what happens.