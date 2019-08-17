CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

From curbing nuclear proliferation to battling bedbug infestations, we bring you our biggest and best stories.

It's summertime in Silicon Valley (ah, the sweet image of poolside geeks, roasting in oil while wearing Snapchat specs and Star Wars arm floaties). Still, the tech news keeps right on coming. Russia stayed in the headlines, as the US set up a new task force to fight Russian election interference and Putin & Co. threatened Google for promoting "illegal mass events" on YouTube. Then there was Amazon. Apparently its facial recognition software can now spot fear (though it still seems to have trouble telling criminals apart from politicians -- insert joke about government ethics here). And that wasn't all...

Here are nine fine stories to get you up to speed on some of the tech world's more interesting, explosive and creepy-crawly happenings this week.

Bedbugs are giving Airbnb users headaches… and itchy bites

Illustration of bedbugs
Robert Rodriguez/CNET

Alexa, time for class: How one university put an Echo Dot in every dorm room

st-louis-university-echo-dot-15
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Nuclear weapons are spreading. This plutonium scientist is trying to stop that

Plutonium scientist Siegfried Hecker at the Yongbyon nuclear site in North Korea in 2008.
Courtesy of Siegfried Hecker

Sterling K. Brown isn't done playing around

Sterling K. Brown playing Pac-Man.
Mark Mann

5G hype won't close the digital divide

t-mobile-sign
Dhara Singh/CNET

The Dungeons & Dragons game rescuing kids from their social anxieties

The founders of Game to Grow, Adam Johns and Adam Davis.
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

There are 9 Galaxy phones you can buy now. Here's how to tell them apart

samsung-galaxy-note-10-note-10-plus-4-2
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Instagram is hiding likes. You may be happier in the end

Young man holds a smart device while using Instagram app.
Getty Images

VR lets you fire a virtual employee to practice doing it for real

2-talespin-virtual-human-copy-1024x551
Talespin
