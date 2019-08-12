CNET también está disponible en español.

Russia threatens Google for promoting 'illegal mass events' on YouTube

State communications watchdog Roscomnadzor took issue with push notifications for demonstration livestreams.

Demonstrations in Moscow

People demand free Russian elections and protest police violence in Moscow over the weekend.

 Ulf Mauder/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Russian government asked Google not to promote "illegal mass events" on YouTube after protesters took to Moscow's streets to demand free elections, Reuters reported. State communications watchdog Roscomnadzor wasn't happy that YouTube sent push notifications for demonstration livestreams.

"In the event Google does not take a response, the Russian Federation will regard this as interference in the sovereign affairs of the state, as well as a hostile influence and obstructing the holding of democratic elections in Russia, leaving the right to an adequate reaction," Roscomnadzor said in a release.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

