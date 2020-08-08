9 great reads from CNET this week

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The coronavirus recession is raging on, but that didn't stop two smartphone makers from launching new devices this week -- albeit on opposite sides of the market spectrum. Google unveiled the Pixel 4A, a $349 budget phone that's less than half the cost of last year's Pixel 4 flagship. Samsung unveiled the $999 Galaxy Note 20 and the $1,299 Note 20 Ultra. Those handsets might serve as barometers of just how much we're willing to spend as the pandemic hammers economies and wipes out jobs.

Meanwhile, the future of TikTok in the US remains in limbo as President Donald Trump signed an executive order that effectively bans the app. He called widespread use of Chinese apps, including the WeChat messaging app, "a national emergency." That came on the heels of earlier news that Microsoft has been in talks about buying some or all of TikTok.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss.

The company is rethinking the online and in-store buying experience.

Samsung

Commentary: The White House is right to fret about TikTok's data collection, but spiraling relations with China are the bigger worry.

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

A large stockpile of ammonium nitrate is believed to have caused the explosion in the Port of Beirut.

Amwar Amro/Getty Images

The launch was delayed for months and comes as the search giant faces shake-ups in its smartphone division.

Angela Lang/CNET

Commentary: I'm old, but now I skate to try to stay calm during this coronavirus crisis.

Brian Bennett/CNET

Humans are still our biggest cybersecurity weakness. Here's how to be smarter when it comes to avoiding scams through email and on your phone.

Angela Lang/CNET

Getting your fans to follow you to another social media app isn't easy.

Angela Lang/CNET

You, too, can take Spot for a walk, thanks to Formant, a company that lets humans manage robots from afar.

Lexy Savvides/CNET

I want to watch more new movie releases in the comfort of my own home. Way more.