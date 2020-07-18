9 great reads from CNET this week

The big tech story this week was a brazen hack by Bitcoin scammers on the Twitter accounts of high-profile politicians, execs and others with millions of followers. Twitter said the hack was the result of a coordinated social engineering attack on its employees. It was also an illustration of hackers' ability to bypass security measures and sway opinion in the lead-up to the US presidential election and during a global health crisis.
Meanwhile, NBC's streaming service, Peacock, made its official debut amid a few hiccups. And CNET launched its annual Road Trip series, this year focused on preparing for what could come next. We also continued our special coverage of 5G and of China's ambitions in technology.
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss.
Google is quietly experimenting with holographic glasses and smart tattoos
The search giant has been working on or funding a new generation of wearable technology.
How Uber and Lyft battled Seattle over minimum wage for drivers
As the city looked into how much drivers should be paid, the ride-hailing companies commissioned their own study, which painted a rosier picture.
How China is trying to create a new internet in its own image
The New IP plan's promised improvements may never arrive, but China could reshape the internet in other ways that today's tech powers don't like.
Twitter hack is another wake-up call about security ahead of the election
The Twitter accounts of high-profile politicians were caught up in a massive hack.
Facebook built a new fiber-spinning robot to make internet service cheaper
The robot's code name is Bombyx, which is Latin for silkworm, and pilot tests with the machine begin next year.
'Ultimate protection': How Fortitude Ranch builds a survival community
Fortitude Ranch says you can prepare for the worst while still enjoying the present.
5G couldn't have come to health care at a better time
Amid pandemic-induced social distancing, 5G could help us get medical care in a safer, more virtual way.
What Xbox? Microsoft will let you game in the cloud this fall
The Xbox maker says the move is part of a larger effort to offer more value.
The next big smart home innovation is right under Amazon's nose
We need to stop waiting for the next Echo or Nest, and start looking for the smart home's Netflix.
