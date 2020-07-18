9 great reads from CNET this week

The big tech story this week was a brazen hack by Bitcoin scammers on the Twitter accounts of high-profile politicians, execs and others with millions of followers. Twitter said the hack was the result of a coordinated social engineering attack on its employees. It was also an illustration of hackers' ability to bypass security measures and sway opinion in the lead-up to the US presidential election and during a global health crisis.

Meanwhile, NBC's streaming service, Peacock, made its official debut amid a few hiccups. And CNET launched its annual Road Trip series, this year focused on preparing for what could come next. We also continued our special coverage of 5G and of China's ambitions in technology.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss.

The search giant has been working on or funding a new generation of wearable technology.

Robert Rodriguez/CNET

As the city looked into how much drivers should be paid, the ride-hailing companies commissioned their own study, which painted a rosier picture.

George Rose/Getty Images

The New IP plan's promised improvements may never arrive, but China could reshape the internet in other ways that today's tech powers don't like.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

The Twitter accounts of high-profile politicians were caught up in a massive hack.

Angela Lang/CNET

The robot's code name is Bombyx, which is Latin for silkworm, and pilot tests with the machine begin next year.

Facebook

Fortitude Ranch says you can prepare for the worst while still enjoying the present.

Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

Amid pandemic-induced social distancing, 5G could help us get medical care in a safer, more virtual way.

Verizon

The Xbox maker says the move is part of a larger effort to offer more value.

Microsoft

We need to stop waiting for the next Echo or Nest, and start looking for the smart home's Netflix.