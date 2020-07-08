Featured Stories

China isn't the only country jockeying for control. The US dominated 4G's expansion and expects to do the same now.

The reality is that US and China efforts to develop AI are entwined, even if the tensions of coronavirus and trade disagreements may spur a separation.

The US Army and Navy have already banned service members from using the app on government-issued phones.

Latest Stories

China has big ideas for the internet. Too bad no one else likes them

Political and technological problems might sink China's New IP plan, but China could reshape the internet in subtler ways.
China aims to dominate everything from 5G to AI

Generation China is a CNET series about how the country is staking out positions in big areas of tech, from 5G to social media, with players like Huawei and TikTok.
The US Army and Navy have already banned service members from using the app on government-issued phones.
China isn't the only country jockeying for control. The US dominated 4G's expansion and expects to do the same now.
The US, China and the AI arms race: Cutting through the hype

TikTok plans to withdraw from Hong Kong, may face US ban

The video-sharing app is apparently under Trump administration scrutiny.
COVID-19 isn't slowing down the 5G rollout -- at least not in China

A report by networking giant Ericsson finds things aren't quite as rosy in North America and Europe.
OnePlus 8 Pro marks the improbable rise of the Chinese phone maker

The upstart is succeeding where giants like Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon have failed.
