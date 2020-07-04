9 great reads from CNET this week

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

It was a week of bans and boycotts, all part of a broad reckoning with online hate speech. Perhaps most prominent is the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, in which hundreds of businesses are pausing advertising on Facebook for the month of July in a protest against hate speech, bigotry and violence on the platform. Some companies, like Starbucks, Coca-Cola and Mars, are extending their boycotts to other or all social networks.

Social media companies also weighed in on the matter, with Reddit banning controversial forum The_Donald while revising its hate speech policies, YouTube banning white supremacists like David Duke and Richard Spencer, and even Facebook banning some groups affiliated with the far-right extremist boogaloo movement. And Twitter engineers have begun replacing racially loaded tech terms like "master" and "slave."



Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

NASA has never discovered life on the red planet, but a cabal of fringe scientists believe they have.

NASA/Hubble/JPL

The next-generation wireless faces a few speed bumps with the global pandemic, but we're still seeing phones launch and coverage expand.

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Content moderation is already a big headache for social networks.

Getty Images

Apple's entry into sleep tracking was long-awaited. But now that it's here, it isn't necessarily what you think. Here's why.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Activists say facial recognition and its racial bias have no place in Detroit, a city that boasts the highest percentage of Black residents in the US.

Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

CNET spent a week monitoring the feed of tweets from the 46 accounts that President Donald Trump follows.

Getty Images

We didn't just carry different gadgets 25 years ago, we carried a lot more of them.

Brett Pearce/CNET

Commentary: Never mind seeing beyond the fabled singularity of 2045. It's really hard to predict where we're going from the here and now.

Universal Pictures

The chairman tells CNET that establishing 988 will acknowledge suicide as a serious issue that demands attention. The FCC votes on 988 next month.

Alex Wong/Getty Images



