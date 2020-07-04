CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

The debate over life on Mars has our heads spinning, even coronavirus can't stop 5G, and we look at a week in the life of President Trump's Twitter feed.

Listen
- 02:20
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

It was a week of bans and boycotts, all part of a broad reckoning with online hate speech. Perhaps most prominent is the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, in which hundreds of businesses are pausing advertising on Facebook for the month of July in a protest against hate speech, bigotry and violence on the platform. Some companies, like Starbucks, Coca-Cola and Mars, are extending their boycotts to other or all social networks.

Social media companies also weighed in on the matter, with Reddit banning controversial forum The_Donald while revising its hate speech policies, YouTube banning white supremacists like David Duke and Richard Spencer, and even Facebook banning some groups affiliated with the far-right extremist boogaloo movement. And Twitter engineers have begun replacing racially loaded tech terms like "master" and "slave."

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

The search for life on Mars -- and the people who say we've found it already

NASA has never discovered life on the red planet, but a cabal of fringe scientists believe they have.

Illustration showing images of Mars
NASA/Hubble/JPL

Even the coronavirus can't stop 5G's momentum

The next-generation wireless faces a few speed bumps with the global pandemic, but we're still seeing phones launch and coverage expand.

Smartphone screen showing 5G
Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Coronavirus, BLM protest conspiracy theories collide on Facebook and Twitter

Content moderation is already a big headache for social networks.

Street protest
Getty Images

How the Apple Watch tracks sleep -- and why

Apple's entry into sleep tracking was long-awaited. But now that it's here, it isn't necessarily what you think. Here's why.

Apple Watch screen showing Wind Down Shortcuts
Sarah Tew/CNET

In the 'Blackest city in America,' a fight to end facial recognition

Activists say facial recognition and its racial bias have no place in Detroit, a city that boasts the highest percentage of Black residents in the US.

Protest in Detroit
Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

What Trump's Twitter feed looks like

CNET spent a week monitoring the feed of tweets from the 46 accounts that President Donald Trump follows.

Donald Trump using a smartphone
Getty Images

Pager, Discman and Game Boy: This is the tech we used in 1995

We didn't just carry different gadgets 25 years ago, we carried a lot more of them.

Illustration showing the tech of 1995
Brett Pearce/CNET

Why 2020 is a rare window in time that's hard to see beyond

Commentary: Never mind seeing beyond the fabled singularity of 2045. It's really hard to predict where we're going from the here and now.

Universal Pictures

FCC's Ajit Pai hopes a 988 suicide prevention number will save lives

The chairman tells CNET that establishing 988 will acknowledge suicide as a serious issue that demands attention. The FCC votes on 988 next month.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai
Alex Wong/Getty Images