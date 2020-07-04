9 great reads from CNET this week

It was a week of bans and boycotts, all part of a broad reckoning with online hate speech. Perhaps most prominent is the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, in which hundreds of businesses are pausing advertising on Facebook for the month of July in a protest against hate speech, bigotry and violence on the platform. Some companies, like Starbucks, Coca-Cola and Mars, are extending their boycotts to other or all social networks.
Social media companies also weighed in on the matter, with Reddit banning controversial forum The_Donald while revising its hate speech policies, YouTube banning white supremacists like David Duke and Richard Spencer, and even Facebook banning some groups affiliated with the far-right extremist boogaloo movement. And Twitter engineers have begun replacing racially loaded tech terms like "master" and "slave."
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:
The search for life on Mars -- and the people who say we've found it already
NASA has never discovered life on the red planet, but a cabal of fringe scientists believe they have.
Even the coronavirus can't stop 5G's momentum
The next-generation wireless faces a few speed bumps with the global pandemic, but we're still seeing phones launch and coverage expand.
Coronavirus, BLM protest conspiracy theories collide on Facebook and Twitter
Content moderation is already a big headache for social networks.
How the Apple Watch tracks sleep -- and why
Apple's entry into sleep tracking was long-awaited. But now that it's here, it isn't necessarily what you think. Here's why.
In the 'Blackest city in America,' a fight to end facial recognition
Activists say facial recognition and its racial bias have no place in Detroit, a city that boasts the highest percentage of Black residents in the US.
What Trump's Twitter feed looks like
CNET spent a week monitoring the feed of tweets from the 46 accounts that President Donald Trump follows.
Pager, Discman and Game Boy: This is the tech we used in 1995
We didn't just carry different gadgets 25 years ago, we carried a lot more of them.
Why 2020 is a rare window in time that's hard to see beyond
Commentary: Never mind seeing beyond the fabled singularity of 2045. It's really hard to predict where we're going from the here and now.
FCC's Ajit Pai hopes a 988 suicide prevention number will save lives
The chairman tells CNET that establishing 988 will acknowledge suicide as a serious issue that demands attention. The FCC votes on 988 next month.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.