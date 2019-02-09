CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

We learn how Google Assistant could one day know your mood, debate whether we should use CRISPR to combat invasive species, and ponder Jeff Bezos' wild 180 degree turn.

So, Google managed to rake it in last quarter despite recent data and privacy scandals. And Apple released a phone update to fix the Group FaceTime eavesdropping bug. But the news thunder was stolen this week by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who dropped a bombshell Thursday afternoon alleging the National Enquirer tried to blackmail him with nude photos.

Here's your chance to catch up on the week's news.

Google Assistant could soon know you better than you do

In an exclusive interview, a top Google exec says the company's AI could one day recognize your moods and pick up conversations where you left off.

img-1580
Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Vegan? Carnivore? Samsung's dating app plays Tinder with your fridge

The Refrigerdating app helps you find a date based on what's in your fridge.    

refrigerdating-2
Chris Monroe/CNET

How Jeff Bezos went from quiet Amazon geek to National Enquirer blackmail victim

The Amazon founder's public persona has done quite the 180. His tell-all is seen as a public relations "masterstroke."

Amazon CEO And Blue Origin Founder Jeff Bezos Speaks At Air Force Association Air, Space And Cyber Conference
Alex Wong/Getty Images

CRISPR machines can wipe out entire species

We could use the genetic-engineering tool to combat invasive species and diseases. Should we?

mosquito-crisanti
Crisanti Lab/Alekos Simoni

Google Fiber suffers massive setback after experiment fizzles

Google's trick to more rapidly and cheaply deploy its super-speedy Google Fiber project has hit a wall. 

00-google-fiber-louisville
Jason Hiner/CBS Interactive

Jeff Bezos just confirmed what we all knew: Nudes are no big deal

The Amazon CEO says he's being blackmailed over nudes. But do I want to see tech tycoon d*ck pics? No thank you, Mr. Pecker.

jeff-bezos-amazon-8177.jpg
James Martin/CNET

This home security drone will help you tell possums from prowlers

Homeowners could start protecting their property with Sunflower Lab drones in 2020.

The Sunflower Labs "bee" drone has a main camera to peer at your property. It points inward from your property boundary to avoid concerns from neighbors that you're snooping.
Stephen Shankland/CNET

Bandersnatch? Bird Box? I'd rather scroll through Netflix till the end of time

Sex Education? Nope. House of Cards? No thanks. Russian Doll? Maybe I'll add it to my list and literally never watch it.

Digital Applications
Getty Images

iRobot's Terra cuts the grass while you relax

The grass-cutting robot is designed to autonomously trim your turf. iRobot says it'll be as smart and as easy to use as a Roomba.

iRobot Terra
Juan Garzon/CNET

