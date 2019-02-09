9 great reads from CNET this week

So, Google managed to rake it in last quarter despite recent data and privacy scandals. And Apple released a phone update to fix the Group FaceTime eavesdropping bug. But the news thunder was stolen this week by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who dropped a bombshell Thursday afternoon alleging the National Enquirer tried to blackmail him with nude photos.

Here's your chance to catch up on the week's news.

In an exclusive interview, a top Google exec says the company's AI could one day recognize your moods and pick up conversations where you left off.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

The Refrigerdating app helps you find a date based on what's in your fridge.

Chris Monroe/CNET

The Amazon founder's public persona has done quite the 180. His tell-all is seen as a public relations "masterstroke."

Alex Wong/Getty Images

We could use the genetic-engineering tool to combat invasive species and diseases. Should we?

Crisanti Lab/Alekos Simoni

Google's trick to more rapidly and cheaply deploy its super-speedy Google Fiber project has hit a wall.

Jason Hiner/CBS Interactive

The Amazon CEO says he's being blackmailed over nudes. But do I want to see tech tycoon d*ck pics? No thank you, Mr. Pecker.

James Martin/CNET

Homeowners could start protecting their property with Sunflower Lab drones in 2020.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Sex Education? Nope. House of Cards? No thanks. Russian Doll? Maybe I'll add it to my list and literally never watch it.

Getty Images

The grass-cutting robot is designed to autonomously trim your turf. iRobot says it'll be as smart and as easy to use as a Roomba.

Juan Garzon/CNET

