Fantasy film Willow could be headed to Disney Plus as TV series

Lucasfilm

The 1988 fantasy film Willow could get rebooted as a television series for the Disney Plus streaming service, according to reports on Wednesday.

The original film was directed by Ron Howard and starred Joanne Whalley, Val Kilmer and Warwick Davis. Willow tells the story of a reluctant dwarf who must protect a special baby from an evil queen.

DISNEY+ is developing a WILLOW series based on a pitch by @JonKasdan. It's a continuation and would feature @WarwickADavis. Straight from @RealRonHoward's mouth to a greenlight please!!! You in, @valkilmer? pic.twitter.com/az4NZllEYf — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 1, 2019

MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz broke the news on Twitter on Tuesday, saying Disney Plus is developing a Willow series based on a pitch by Jon Kasdan and featuring Warwick Davis.

He added, "You in, @valkilmer?"

Screenwriter Jon Kasdan -- son of The Empire Strikes Back screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan -- recently wrote the screenplay for Solo: A Star Wars Story (also directed by Howard) and the upcoming, untitled Indiana Jones 5 movie.

No word yet on whether original cast members Kilmer and Whalley will join the cast. Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.