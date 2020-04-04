5 ways to save money during a coronavirus lockdown

Angela Lang/CNET

People across the US are spending a lot more time at home amid lockdowns and stay-at-home orders to help slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. While some have turned to online shopping for necessities and stress relief, this time could also be a potential period to save money. Saving a few bucks now can be helpful as everyone is waiting for the $1,200 stimulus checks that will start being deposited within two weeks according to US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

Here are five ways to save money as you work from home during the coronavirus lockdown.

1. Lower your auto premium

When an auto insurance company calculates your premium, one of the factors is how much you'll be driving the car. This is why they may ask how long your commute is. The longer the commute, the higher the risk of the accident -- and thus a higher premium. If you're working from home, there isn't a commute.

"When the car isn't being driven, there's hardly any risk," Dan Karr, insurance industry watchdog and CEO and founder of ValChoice. "For insurance companies, the cost to insure goes down dramatically. There's no good reason for insurance companies to be collecting and keeping this money when the risk is reduced."

Contact your insurance company or visit their website to see if you can make the adjustment yourself. How much you'll save will vary on a variety of factors, and you will have to switch back once you start going into the office again.

2. Cancel the subscriptions and memberships you don't need

Now is the time to look over what monthly subscriptions can't be used right now. Gym memberships, for instance, aren't usable for those sheltering-in-place and social distancing. While most are putting accounts in a freeze and aren't charging them, it doesn't hurt to get in contact with them to make sure you don't get charged until you can head back to the gym. The New York Sports Club is currently in legal trouble as it continued to charge its members even when its locations were closed.

If you aren't facing significant financial hardship due to the outbreak, however, and your gym or studio is independently run, consider maintaining your membership. Some studios are also offering virtual classes for members.

Another monthly subscription some may have is for clothing subscriptions. These monthly boxes of new clothes -- such as Stitch Fix, Trunk Club and Menlo Club -- don't do much good when you're not going to the office or out on the town to show them off.

There are also various recurring commuter programs, whether it be through the state or your employer, that will continue charging you when you're working from home. Make sure these are canceled as soon as possible, as many programs require a 30-day cancelation notice.

3. Check with financial institutions about deferments of payments

Whether it's a loan or a credit card, there are many companies providing financial relief for those who need it right now. For example, Apple is letting Apple Card owners skip April's payment just like it did in March.

If you need to hold off on payments against loans and credit cards, contact your financial institution to see if they are offering anything that could allow you to defer a payment (or check out our list of participating banks). Banks such as Wells Fargo, Chase and Citibank laid out what options are available on their respective websites, but you will still need to get in touch to see what's available. It's important to remember, there could be a catch for these arrangements. For example, skipping a payment could add a bit of interest to your debt so make sure to ask if this could cost you a bit of money down the line.

4. Cancel your kid's phone

Does your child have a phone simply for you to keep track of them? If so, consider getting rid of it. You know where they will be every hour of every day (for better or for worse) until these lockdowns are over.

Now, if your kid uses their phone to socialize, pass the time or even do virtual schoolwork, this decision might be a bit harder to make. Since they're at home and have access to Wi-Fi, they will be able to do most of the same activities via their computer or tablet. Speak with your wireless carrier to see what options are available.

5. Cook more

This is a bit of a no-brainer but try to do more cooking. Making your own meals will save you money, especially if you decide to meal prep. For food to cook without needing to go to a store, there are several grocery delivery services, but they are slammed with orders since the lockdowns started. That said, if you're feeling comfortable financially, do try to order from local restaurants who are in need of the business.