Ready for the weekend? I know I am. After a few packed days of monitoring Prime Day deals (some of which are still available) and a few more of graduation-party prep (please don't rain, please don't rain), I'm looking to unwind, big time.

A few of today's deals are ideal for just that. A few others: Just stuff I like. Enjoy!

The best $5 you can spend on your next party

I've been a fan of Jackbox Games ever since I played Quiplash for the first time last year. The company offers a variety of similarly fun, funny party games, and for a limited time, you can get five of them for a song: Ending tomorrow, Fanatical has the Jackbox Party Pack (Win/Mac) for just $4.99. Regular price: $25.

The bundle includes Drawful, Fibbage XL, Lie Swatter, Word Spud and You Don't Know Jack 2015. You'll get a license code for activation on Steam. My advice: Plug your laptop into your TV so everyone can gather around the big screen.

The available licenses are going fast, so don't wait too long to grab this!

You thought I meant Seinfeld

Vudu

Serenity now! I'm talking about Firefly, of course, that perfect jewel of a TV series. It's on every list of "shows canceled too soon," and with good reason: The 14 episodes that did get made are pure gold.

You can stream it on Hulu, but for a limited time, Vudu has Firefly, the complete series, for just $6.99. It sells elsewhere for at least $10.

Like Battlestar Galactica, which deserves a rewatch every few years, this is a show well worth owning -- especially at this price.

Not mousing around

VicTsing

Everyone needs a good mouse, but don't think you need to spend $30 or even $20 to get one.

For a limited time, you can get the VicTsing MM057 wireless mouse for $5.99 with promo code UAS5I2NY. Regular price: $10 (or more, depending on color). That code is good for only the black model, alas.

The MM057 relies on a single AA battery (not included) that VicTsing says should last you about 15 months. It pairs with your PC via a low-profile USB receiver that's tiny enough to leave inserted full-time.

I've used one of these for a long time; it's a great product and a steal at this price.

Cook: The books

Do you own an air fryer? An Instant Pot? Are you a vegan? Interested in trying out the Paleo Diet? For all this and more, Chef Effect is currently offering a variety of Kindle-edition cookbooks for free.

The collection includes about 15 titles in all, including the aforementioned categories along with Ketogenic, low-carb and Mediterranean options. Reviews are mixed for some of them, but they're free, so what do you have to lose?

Try Amazon FreeTime: 3 months for $3

Calling all parents! I don't recall seeing this on Prime Day, but better late than never: Amazon is currently offering three months of FreeTime for just $3. It's normally $10 per month, so that's a great deal on what is effectively an extended trial.

FreeTime affords unlimited access to a large library of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps and games. If you just bought a super-cheap Fire tablet with the kids in mind, this is definitely a good match. (Thankfully, the content is also available on Android and iOS devices, Kindle ereaders and even Echos.)

After your three months, you'll start getting billed at the regular rate, so remember to cancel unless you want to continue.

Psst: Today's bonus deal will be a separate post! It should be the second item in your newsletter, and you should also see a link for it on Facebook and Twitter. (You do follow me there, right? ?)

