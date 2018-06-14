The 2018 World Cup gets attention from China's meme machine

Alex Morton/Getty Images

China's soccer team may not have made it to the 2018 World Cup, but that's not stopping internet users in the country from weighing in on the event.

Hours ahead of the opening, Weibo's official sports channel began a campaign encouraging fans to post comments roasting the 2018 World Cup, with prizes for the comments that accumulate the highest volume of interactions every day.

Matches haven't begun yet, so comments are limited. But some potential winners have emerged, mostly mocking China's soccer team for failing to make it to the event.



The official Sina NBA channel also had a tip for anyone who needs to explain the World Cup to their girlfriend. It categorises countries according to how well they typically perform and matches them to lipsticks of different categories.



This could be helpful for boys who never understand why some lipstick brands are more coveted than others. Maybe they'll learn a thing or two too.

As the World Cup progresses, the Chinese meme machine is likely to ramp up its efforts. Chinese internet users are keen to weigh in on world events. They recently turned their attention to Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un's summit, speculating on what the two leaders might have said to each other as they exchanged their historic handshake.

