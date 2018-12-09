2018 Gamers' Choice Awards: How to watch, nominees, winners

Gamers' Choice Awards

The 2018 Gamers' Choice Awards, the first video game awards show that is being shown on a broadcast network, is underway on CBS.

The show beings airing on the network starting at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) and is scheduled to run for about an hour. Unlike The Game Awards, which streamed online on Thursday, the CBS awards show appears to be constructed mainly from fan voting.

Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company. Also, CNET earns commissions from the services featured on this page.

If you can't access a CBS station over an antenna or from a cable provider, you can sign up for CBS All Access' 7-day free trial. After that trial, the service costs $6 per month for a plan with limited commercials and $10 per month for commercial-free. Commercials will be a part of the CBS livestream though, regardless of the plan.

You can also get CBS by signing up for one of the many online video subscription services that can substitute for a cable or satellite subscription, such as PlayStation Vue, DirectTV Now, Hulu with Live TV ($39.99 at Hulu) and YouTube TV. CBS is not currently available on Sling TV.

Categories and a sampling of the nominees are below, and winners will be bolded as they are announced. For categories where we do not have the nominees, we are listing the winners at the end of the list. Several of the winners are being announced on the awards' shows Twitter account.

Fan Favorite Male Gamer/Streamer

Ninja

Shroud

Dr. Disrespect

Tyler1

TimTheTatman

Summit1g

Dr. Lupo

Tfue

Lirik

Fan Favorite Female Gamer/ Streamer

Winner: Imane "Pokimane" Anys

Rumay "Hafu" Wang (itsHafu)

Kristen "KittyPlays" Michaela

AnneMunition

Kat "Mystik" Gunn

Kim "Geguri" Se-Yeon

Amira "Xmiramira"

Julia "Juliano" Kiran

Zainab "zAAz" Turkie

Fan Favorite Game

Fortnite

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Overwatch

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Celeste

League of Legends

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

Monster Hunter: World

Fan Favorite Esports Game

League of Legends

Dota 2

Overwatch

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Super Smash Bros. Melee

Rocket League

Fortnite

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Most Anticipated Game

The Last of Us 2

Kingdom Hearts 3

The Elder Scrolls 6

Death Stranding

Cyberpunk 2077

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Rage 2

Days Gone

Anthem

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Fan Favorite Esports Team

Cloud9

Team Liquid

Team Solo Mid

100 Thieves

Winner: FaZe Clan

G2

Fnatic

Gaming Moment of the Year

Winner: Ninja Plays with Drake

The_Happy_Hob beats the Dark Souls Trilogy without taking a single hit

Red Dead Redemption 2 has the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment property ($725 million)

Dr. DisRespect hits a $100 headshot

Tyler1 returns to League of Legends

Joseph Saelee becomes Tetris World Champion

Soviet Womble attempts a tactical strategy

Fan Favorite Retro Character

Mario (Super Mario Bros.)

Link (The Legend of Zelda)

Donkey Kong (Donkey Kong)

Pacman (Pacman)

Bomberman (Bomberman)

Bonk (Bonk's Adventure)

Mega Man (Mega Man)

Sonic the Hedgehog (Sonic the Hedgehog)

Samus Aran (Metroid)

Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Musician)

Marshmello

Post Malone

Snoop Dogg

Drake

Lupe Fiasco

Justin Bieber

Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Athlete)

Austin Creed (AKA Xavier Woods)

Gordon Hayward

Kenny Omega

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson

Ronda Rousey

Jeremy Lin

Neymar Jr.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

David Price

Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Actor)

Vin Diesel

Mila Kunis

Winner: Terry Crews

Olivia Munn

Zac Efron

Henry Cavill

Fan Favorite Esports Moment

Cloud 9's League of Legends Worlds Run

OG wins The International 8

Mew2King wins Smash Summit 6

Cloud 9 wins Boston Major

NRG's 0 second goal in Grand Finals of RLCS

Evil Geniuses wins Call of Duty: World League Grand Finals

Most Desired Franchise Resurrection

Half-life

F-Zero

Banjo-Kazooie

Earthbound

Chrono Trigger

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Jet Set Radio

Fan Favorite Video Game Character

Kratos (God of War)

Connor (Detroit: Become Human)

Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Marvel's Spider-Man)

Lara Croft (Shadow of the Tomb Raider)

Leo Caruso (A Way Out)

Alexios and Kassandra (Assassin's Creed: Odyssey)

Fan Favorite Mobile Game

PUBG Mobile

Pokemon Go

Florence

Arena of Valor

Alto's Odyssey

Vandals

Fan Favorite Multiplayer Game

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Overwatch

A Way Out

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth

PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Monster Hunter: World

Fan Favorite Esport Event of the Year

League of Legends Worlds

Dota 2 The International

Overwatch League Grand Finals

Evolution 2018

ELEAGUE Boston Major

Call of Duty: World League Grand Finals

Fan Favorite Collegiate Esport Team

Belleview University

University of Utah

Maryville University

University of Washington

Ohio State

UC Irvine

Robert Morris University

UC Berkeley

Fan Favorite Male Voice Actor winner: Christopher Judge as Kratos from God of War

Fan Favorite Esports Host winner: Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Fan Favorite Sports Game winner: Rocket League

Fan Favorite Gamer (Athlete) winner: Juju Smite-Schuster

Fan Favorite Esports Player (Super Smash Bros Melee) winner: Mang0

Fan Favorite VR game winner: Beats Saber

Fan Favorite Esports Player (Overwatch): Profit

Fan Favorite Esports Player (League of Legends): Faker

Fan Favorite Esports Player (Dota 2): Miracle

Fan Favorite Esports Player (PUBG): FuzzFace

Fan Favorite Esports Player (Rocket League): Squishy

Fan Favorite Supernova award: Ninja

Fan Favorite Esports Player (CS: Go): s1mple

Fan Favorite Esports Player (Fortnite): Ninja

Fan Favorite Esports Team: FaZe Clan

Fan Favorite Esports Player (Dragon Ball FighterZ): SonicFox

Fan Favorite Esports Caster Duo: Monte and Dog

Fan Favorite Esports League Format: Fortnite Skirmishes