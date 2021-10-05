10 awesome advent calendars for 2021

If you're nostalgic for Decembers spent waiting for Santa, you're not alone. We may not be anticipating jolly old St. Nick with his sack of toys these days, but adults can definitely still have fun counting down to Christmas. There are myriad modern advent calendars out there made for more mature folks! It's not just kiddie trinkets and toys for tots -- there's more behind those little doors.

We found 10 awesome advent calendars filled with treats fit for adults, from sophisticated candles to a fiery hot sauce assortment. There's also a whisky calendar, a Funko! Pop set, and even a Dolly Parton-themed countdown to peruse. So whether you're shopping for a gift, or just looking to add a little joy to your holiday season, check out this year's grown-up advent calendar options.

Popcorn Factory This sweet advent calendar features 12 days of delightful snacks. (Maybe you can indulge every other day in December.) Pop open the doors and discover six popcorn flavors, including classics like caramel as well as unique varieties like ranch and s'mores. The remaining six compartments contain other sweet treats, including chocolate-covered pretzels, Lindor milk chocolate balls, and even a Walker shortbread cookie. This is the perfect advent calendar for someone who's hard to shop for, because who doesn't love snacks?

Williams Sonoma Country music fans will adore gazing into music legend Dolly Parton's beautiful face as they pop open a daily December sweet. The Holly Dolly advent calendar includes 24 pieces of individually wrapped candies, from gummy butterflies to twist-wrapped caramels. The colorful treats are some of Dolly's favorites, according to Williams Sonoma.

Flaviar Count down to Christmas with Flaviar's sought-after whiskey advent calendar. 2021's galactic-themed set includes a coaster, tasting glass, booklet, and most importantly, 24 vials of premium whiskies. This is the ultimate gift for a whiskey-lover. Bonus: This year Flaviar is offering a guided tasting video to enhance the countdown experience.

Voluspa Make the season bright -- literally -- with mini versions of Voluspa's coveted candles. Tucked behind the 12 doors of their 2021 advent calendar are some of the brand's top fragrances, including Tahitian Coconut Vanilla and Baltic Amber. Seasonal scents Spiced Pumpkin Latte and Vanilla Fireside add a special touch to the holiday season. (We won't spoil the surprise of the other eight fragrances!) Each 1-ounce candle lasts for approximately 15 hours, so you'll have plenty of time to soak up those scents.

Amazon Bonne Maman's jam advent calendar is always popular, and it's no surprise. Who doesn't love jam? The 2021 version features exclusive new holiday flavors, including Cherry with Hibiscus Flower, Peach with Jasmine, Sweet Orange and Passion Fruit, Blueberry with Lemon Balm and Raspberry with Rose. There are 24 petite pots, making for a sweet Christmas countdown.

NBC Store Michael Scott ruined the office Christmas party, but Funko Pop is about to make your holiday. The collectible brand has created vinyl figurines of beloved TV series The Office characters, and 24 Pocket Pops are packed in this advent calendar. All your favorites are here: Jim and Pam, Daryll, Angela, Kelly, and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin crew. When will you score your tiny Dwight Schrute?

World Market World Market is known for its holiday treats, and we especially like this festive hot sauce advent calendar. There are 12 2-ounce bottles to challenge and delight anyone who likes a little kick in the mouth. Spicy gourmet flavors include Wasabi, Habanero Green, Chipotle and Cajun. This advent calendar is bound to be a foodie favorite.

Beatles Store Hero Collector's new Beatles Advent Calendar will delight any fan of the Fab Four. Tucked inside the brightly colored packaging are 24 little gifts, including an ornament, coasters, a tea infuser (shaped like a Yellow Submarine, naturally) and more great merch.

A $110 value, the Christmas Calendar from Olive & June features 25 (not the usual 24) hidden gifts, including nine mini polishes in festive colors. You'll also find nail stickers and all the manicure accoutrements you could dream of. In addition to the Christmas calendar, Olive & June also sells a Hanukkah calendar, 8 Nights of Mani Magic.